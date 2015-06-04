* Former boss Ken Morrison endorses new management team

* Says investors need to be patient

* Chairman says firm will review remuneration policies (Adds detail, chairman, CEO comments, shares)

By James Davey

BRADFORD, England, June 4 The new management of Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket Morrisons got public support on Thursday from the company's influential former boss Ken Morrison, helping to defuse tension at its shareholder meeting over strategy and pay.

In March, Morrisons reported its lowest profit in eight years and said it would cut its dividend, setting the scene for a potentially fractious investor gathering. Like rivals Tesco , Asda and Sainsbury's, Morrisons is battling record food price deflation and waging a price war to stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Last year, Ken Morrison -- the 83-year-old son of the grocer's founder who ran it for half a century before stepping down in 2008 -- used the annual shareholder meeting to lambast then CEO Dalton Philips and his strategy.

This year, he gave his seal of approval to new Chief Executive David Potts and Chairman Andrew Higginson.

"I am assured by their stated intention to restore the company to its glory days," Morrison told investors.

"It's a big job to restore the company's fortunes, please be patient and allow the new management some breathing space."

Morrison, whose wider family own about 10 percent of the grocer's equity, said he would assist the new team "in any way I can", and has recommended a number of people, including some of his former colleagues, for jobs.

Potts and Higginson used their first annual meeting to tell shareholders they would review the firm's pay policies in light of a large payout given to Philips, who was ousted in January after failing to revive the retailer over his five year watch.

The two, both former executives at market leader Tesco, adopted a conciliatory tone.

"The idea that in this job ... I can hear Ken's point of view is invaluable," Potts told reporters, while Higginson said Morrison's job recommendations would be considered.

Morrison told Reuters last month that Potts has sought his counsel and the pair have toured stores together.

Higginson said it looked like shareholders would approve the company's remuneration report but said because of a significant vote against it, the board would review future policies.

"We'll certainly review our policies in the light of the votes at this AGM but with shareholder concerns so fragmented knowing what to change may be difficult," he said.

Higginson noted investor concerns about Philips' leaving package, which including payoff, bonus, salary and other benefits totalled more than 3 million pounds ($4.6 million), and said this was the minimum that could be paid under his contract.

One shareholder said he was sceptical about the new management team.

"This board has not known its backside from its elbow for at least three years, so why should it get it right now?," he asked, before adding: "However, Ken seems reasonably happy so I'll go along with that."

Shares in Morrisons, down 7 percent over the last year, were up 1.3 percent at 181 pence at 1505 GMT.

($1 = 0.6490 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)