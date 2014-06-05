UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 5 Britain's No. 4 grocer Morrisons , under pressure after months of poor trading, said its Chairman Ian Gibson had decided not to seek re-election at next year's AGM.
"This term will take me into my eighth year on Wm Morrisons board, and this announcement gives the board time to conduct an orderly search for a new Chairman and ensure a smooth transition," Gibson said in a statement on Thursday.
Shares in the firm were down 0.4 percent to 193 pence at 0836 GMT. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources