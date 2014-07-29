UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 29 Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain Wm Morrison named Andrew Higginson, a former finance director at market leader Tesco, as its next chairman, to bring some experience to the struggling grocer.
Higginson was most recently the chairman of Poundland , the chairman of retailer N Brown and senior independent director of BSkyB. He said on Tuesday he would step down from Poundland.
Higginson, who spent 15 years as an executive director at Tesco, will replace Ian Gibson when he retires from Morrisons in 2015. Higginson will join the board of Morrison on October 1 as non-executive deputy chairman and chairman elect. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources