Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 17 Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, said on Tuesday it had proposed a new store management structure that if implemented would involve around 2,600 redundancies.
The firm said it has begun talks with staff and their representatives on the proposed changes.
It said that in the current year 1,000 jobs will be created in Morrisons M local convenience stores and an additional 3,000 in new supermarkets.
Morrisons said it will look to offer displaced colleagues the opportunity to work in these businesses. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
