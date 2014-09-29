LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has charged the former treasurer and head of tax at Morrisons, the country's No. 4 grocer, with insider dealing, it said on Monday.

The financial watchdog said Paul Coyle has been charged with two offences contrary to Section 52(1) of the Criminal Justice Act 1993. The offences relate to trading in the shares of online grocer Ocado between February and May 2013, the FCA added. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)