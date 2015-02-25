LONDON Feb 25 Britain's No. 4 supermarket Morrisons has named former Tesco executive David Potts as its new chief executive, succeeding Dalton Philips who was ousted in January.

Potts, who had been the bookmakers' favourite for the job, is tasked with returning Morrisons to growth after it lagged larger rivals, market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's, under Philips's five-year watch.

Potts, a former Tesco colleague of Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson, will start on March 16. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)