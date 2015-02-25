* David Potts named as new Morrisons CEO
* Ex-Tesco men now hold top three jobs
* Son of founder welcomes appointment
* Shares up 1 pct
(Adds detail, analyst, Ken Morrison comment, updates shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 25 Morrisons has named
former Tesco executive David Potts as its new chief
executive, completing the recruitment of a triumvirate of
ex-Tesco men to restore growth at Britain's fourth-biggest
supermarket chain.
The 57-year-old now faces the task of boosting results that
have lagged behind market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda
and Sainsbury's under the five-year watch of
predecessor Dalton Philips, who was ousted in January after
another plunge in Christmas sales.
Potts, who had been the bookmakers' favourite for the job,
is a 40-year veteran of the grocery industry and a former Tesco
colleague of new Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson and finance
chief Trevor Strain.
All served Tesco during the time when Terry Leahy was CEO
and the company rose to dominance, though some argue that the
Leahy era was also the time when the seeds of Tesco's recent
problems were sown.
Shares in Morrisons, down 20 percent over the past year,
rose as much as 2.3 percent on Wednesday's confirmation of
Potts' appointment. By 1228 GMT the shares had settled a little
at about 194 pence, up 1 percent.
"We believe he will bring focus and pace to Morrisons ... We
view the current strategy as being correct, but the execution in
particular needs correction," Shore Capital analyst Clive Black
said.
Having started his career stacking shelves in his local
Tesco store, Potts rose to head the company's supply chain, its
UK business and then its Asian operations. After leaving in
2011, not long after Philip Clarke became CEO, he acted as a
retail expert for several international advisory and private
equity businesses.
'FLAIR, TALENT AND ENERGY'
"David is the best retailer I have worked with in 25 years
in the industry," said Higginson. "Having worked alongside him
for 15 years, I know he will bring to Morrisons a focus on the
customer, a track record of delivery, flair, talent and immense
energy to his new role."
Those qualities will be needed as Morrisons, in common with
its biggest rivals, grapples with the rise of discounters Aldi
and Lidl and engages in an intensifying
price war.
Morrisons has been hit particularly hard because the
discounters are strong in its northern heartlands and it was
late to move into better-performing parts of the market, namely
convenience stores and online shopping.
Ken Morrison, the son of the retailer's founder and the boss
of the supermarket for nearly half a century before stepping
down in 2008, welcomed Potts' appointment. Morrison had been a
fierce critic of Philips, humiliating him with a critique of his
strategy at last year's annual shareholder meeting.
"It sounds very promising. He seems to be a well experienced
individual and he's achieved quite a lot in his career,"
Morrison told Reuters, adding that he wants Potts to focus on
reviving Morrisons' core supermarkets.
The Morrison family holds almost 10 percent of the company.
Higginson said in January that Morrisons' strategy was "well
cast", indicating that it is unlikely to change dramatically
under a new CEO.
After a failed shift upmarket, Philips changed tack last
March with a massive profit warning and announcement of plans to
cut prices to take on the discounters.
Some analysts say this, coupled with a focus on fresh
produce supplied by its own farms and abattoirs, could drive a
recovery. Industry data published on Feb. 10 showed the
company's best performance since December 2013, with sales down
0.4 percent over the 12 weeks to Feb. 1.
Potts, who starts his new role on March 16, will be paid an
annual salary of 850,000 pounds ($1.32 million) and will also be
eligible for long-term and short-term incentive schemes.
($1 = 0.6457 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman)