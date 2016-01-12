LONDON Jan 12 Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, beat expectations for Christmas trading, reporting a first period of positive underlying sales since 2012.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Tuesday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, increased 0.2 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 3.

That compares to analysts' average forecast of down 2 percent and a third quarter decline of 2.6 percent.

Morrisons forecast full year 2015-16 underlying profit before tax to be in the range of 295-310 million pounds ($429 million-$450.24 million) before 60 million pounds of restructuring and store closure costs.

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were on average forecasting 306 million pounds, versus 345 million made in 2014-15.

The firm said it was entering into consultation to close a further seven supermarkets. ($1 = 0.6885 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)