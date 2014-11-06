LONDON Nov 6 Morrisons, Britain's No. 4
grocer, posted another big fall in quarterly underlying sales,
as it continued to be hurt by its move to cut prices to counter
a loss of market share to the discounters and by a weak overall
food market.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J
Sainsbury in annual sales, said on Thursday sales at
stores open over a year, excluding fuel, fell 6.3 percent in the
13 weeks to Nov. 2, its fiscal third quarter.
That compares to analyst forecasts for a fall of 5.2 percent
and a second quarter decline of 7.6 percent.
However, Morrisons said it remained confident in its full
year 2014-15 profit outlook.
It now expects underlying profit before tax to be in the
narrower range of 335-365 million pounds ($536-584 million)
versus previous guidance of 325-375 million pounds, after 65
million pounds of new business development costs and 70 million
pounds of one-off costs.
(1 US dollar = 0.6254 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)