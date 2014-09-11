(Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 11 Wm Morrison Supermarkets
, Britain's No. 4 grocer, posted a 51 percent slump in
first-half profit, hurt by its move to cut prices to counter a
loss of market share to discounters and by a weak overall food
market.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J
Sainsbury, issued a massive profit warning in March.
It set out a plan to restore its low-price image and boost
sales volumes by spending 1 billion pounds cutting prices over
the next three years. The move sparked fears of an industry
price war.
It said on Thursday that plan was on track.
"While like-for-like sales performance is yet to improve,
there are some encouraging initial trends," it said.
"Our initiatives are on track and we anticipate that these
will start to benefit our sales performance towards the end of
the second half."
Morrisons made an underlying pretax profit of 181 million
pounds in the six months to Aug. 3.
The outcome, its lowest for eight years, compares with
analysts' average forecast of 174 million pounds, according to a
company poll, and 401 million pounds made in the same period
last year.
Morrisons has been losing market share to discounters Aldi
and Lidl, and has also suffered because
it lagged rivals in entering fast-growing online and convenience
store markets.
Turnover fell 4.9 percent to 8.5 billion pounds, while sales
at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax,
fell 7.4 percent, having fallen 7.1 percent in the first
quarter.
Despite the profit fall Morrisons is paying an interim
dividend of 4.03 pence, up 5 percent and confirmed a commitment
to pay a full-year dividend of not less than 13.65 pence.
Morrisons also confirmed full-year 2014-15 underlying
pre-tax profit guidance at 325-375 million pounds.
Shares in Morrisons, down 40 percent over the last year,
closed Wednesday at 176.6 pence, valuing the business at 4.1
billion pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Karolin Schaps and Paul
Sandle)