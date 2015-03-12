UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 12 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
* CFO says comfortable with analysts' 2015-16 profit consensus of 387 million stg Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.