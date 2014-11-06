* Morrisons Q3 underlying sales down 6.3 pct
* Sainsbury's opens first Netto store in Leeds
* Morrisons shares rise up to 9.3 pct, Sainsbury's up to 7.3
pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 6 Britain's Morrisons posted
another big fall in quarterly sales as shoppers sought savings
in discount chains or paid more for upmarket treats though the
grocer said its plan to address changing industry trends was
working.
With wages stagnant, discounters are booming and all
Britain's grocers have responded by cutting prices, hitting
profits. Sainsbury's on Thursday unveiled a new front
in the battle to win back thrifty shoppers, opening a cut-price
store with Danish firm Netto in Leeds, northern England.
Some households are spending the money they save in stores
such as Aldi and Lidl in upmarket stores
including Marks & Spencer, which on Wednesday posted a
20th straight underlying quarterly sales rise.
The change in shopping habits has hit mid-range stores
hardest.
"Morrisons continues to show the battle scars of a (UK)
grocery market undergoing the biggest structural change for a
generation," said analysts at retail researcher Conlumino.
The company on Thursday reported a 6.3 percent fall in
sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, for the 13
weeks to Nov. 2, its fiscal third quarter. That was steeper than
analyst forecasts for a fall of 5.2 percent and a second quarter
decline of 7.6 percent.
But its shares, down 42 percent over the last year, rose up
to 9.3 percent, as the firm said the number of items shoppers
were putting in their baskets was improving, expressed
confidence in its profit outlook for 2014-15 and detailed
progress on debt reduction.
Britain's 174 billion pounds ($278 billion) grocery market
is growing at its slowest pace for two decades as recession-era
shopping habits have become entrenched and as consumers grapple
with stagnant earnings.
The "big four" -- Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco
and Wal-Mart's Asda, have seen sales squeezed. Market
leader Tesco is also reeling from an accounting scandal.
"The (UK grocery) sector is going through a period of
challenge that makes visibility on earnings and dividends very
limited," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
Sainsbury and Dansk Supermarked, Denmark's largest retailer
whose Netto brand is present in five countries, have started a
new initiative to address the problem.
Both companies have pumped 12.5 million pounds into their
joint venture with a view to winning a slice of a 10 billion
pound UK discount sector that is forecast to double in value in
five years.
Shares in Sainsbury's, which will publish interim results
and report on a strategic review on Wednesday, rose up to 7.3
percent.
FALLING BEHIND
Bradford, northern England, based Morrisons has also
suffered because it has lagged rivals in entering fast-growing
online and convenience store markets.
The firm issued a massive profit warning in March and set
out a plan to restore its low-price image and boost sales
volumes by spending 1 billion pounds reducing prices over the
next three years.
Morrisons' chief executive Dalton Philips is under
particular pressure because a new chairman is joining the firm
next year, with Andy Higginson, a former Tesco finance director
succeeding Ian Gibson. Analysts expect Higginson to appraise the
grocer's direction.
"Although brimming with ideas on how to solve the malaise
surrounding the chain, ... Philips has yet to deliver a marked
improvement in performance," said David Gray, retail analyst at
Planet Retail.
"If the (new) price-matching loyalty scheme doesn't deliver
the necessary result, Philips' days may yet be numbered."
Philips, CEO since 2010, said he does not expect Morrisons'
initiatives, which include a loyalty card scheme that guarantees
to price match Aldi and Lidl, to start to benefit its sales
performance until towards the end of the second half of its
2014-15 year.
That's because dramatically cutting prices does not result
in an instant sales increase as it reduces actual cash sales
going through the tills.
"The fact that we are reducing prices makes us more
competitive but for a period it will have a deflationary impact
on our sales," Philips told reporters.
He gave broccoli as an example where Morrisons has cut the
price from 1 pound a head to 49 pence. Weekly sales had doubled
from 250,000 heads a week to half a million. Some 8 million
extra heads had been sold this year but the value of the sales
line had remained the same.
"It's going to be a dramatically cheaper Christmas for our
customers this year versus last year," he said.
Philips said he did not consider the outcome of the
Christmas trading period as "make or break" for his own future
at the firm.
Morrisons now expects underlying profit before tax for
2014-15 to be in the narrower range of 335-365 million pounds
versus previous guidance of 325-375 million pounds, after 65
million pounds of new business development costs and 70 million
pounds of one-off costs. It made 785 million pounds in 2013-14.
The grocer now expects year-end net debt, currently 2.6
billion pounds, to be 2.3-2.4 billion pounds, 100 million pounds
better than initially guided and 400-500 million pounds lower
year-on-year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6254 British pound)
