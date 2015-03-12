UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON, March 12 Annual profit at Britain's fourth biggest grocer Morrisons slumped 52 percent to an eight-year low, damaged by last year's strategic decision to slash prices to stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of 345 million pounds ($516 million) in the year to Feb. 1.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 342 million pounds and 785 million pounds made in 2013-14. It represents a third straight year of decline.
Despite the slump in profit the firm is paying a final dividend of 9.62 pence, making 13.65 pence for the full year, up 5 percent.
However, it signalled lower payouts going forward, guiding to a dividend of not less than 5 pence per share for 2015-16.
The firm also said it would invest more in cutting prices in the current year and slow down the opening of convenience stores. ($1 = 0.6684 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.