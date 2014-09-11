LONDON, Sept 11 Wm Morrison Supermarkets , Britain's No. 4 grocer, posted a 51 percent slump in first-half profit, hurt by its move to cut prices to counter a loss of market share to discounters and by a weak overall food market.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury in annual sales, said on Thursday it made an underlying pre-tax profit of 181 million pounds in the six months to Aug. 3.

The outcome, its lowest for eight years, compares with analysts' average forecast of 174 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 401 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Turnover fell 4.9 percent to 8.5 billion pounds, while sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 7.4 percent, having fallen 7.1 percent in the first quarter.

Despite the profit fall Morrisons is paying an interim dividend of 4.03 pence, up 5 percent and confirmed a commitment to pay a full-year dividend of no less than 13.65 pence.

Morrisons also confirmed full-year 2014-15 underlying pre-tax profit guidance at 325-375 million pounds.

It said while its like-for-like sales performance was yet to improve, there were some encouraging initial trends. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Karolin Schaps)