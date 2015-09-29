(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Sept 29 Morrisons, Britain's
fourth-largest supermarket chain, has become the country's
latest retailer to raise its pay for store staff to a level
above a compulsory "national living wage" due to be introduced
by the government next year.
Morrisons said on Tuesday that from March it will increase
its hourly payment to 8.20 pounds ($12.42) from a previous
minimum of 6.83 pounds.
In July the government said Britain's hourly minimum wage
will rise from April next year to 7.20 pounds for those aged
over 25, from 6.50 pounds now, and to about 9.35 pounds an hour
by 2020.
Morrisons said more than 90,000 staff, across all age
brackets, will benefit from the move, which will cost it 40
million pounds a year.
As the firm's current pay deal ends next month, staff will
also receive a lump sum payment of 2 percent of salary before
Christmas.
Sainsbury's, Lidl and Starbucks
have all recently announced pay rises for shop floor
staff.
Several firms, including clothing retailer Next,
Costa Coffee and Premier Inns owner Whitbread and pub
chain Wetherspoon's have all complained about the higher
costs stemming from the government's wage policy.
($1 = 0.6601 pounds)
