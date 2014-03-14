LONDON, March 14 Britain's fourth biggest grocer
Wm Morrison Supermarkets has suffered a theft of data
from its staff payroll system, including bank account details,
it said on Friday.
The firm said it was made aware on Thursday that the data
had been published on the internet and sent on a disc to a
newspaper.
"Initial investigations suggest that this theft was not the
result of an external penetration of our systems. We can confirm
there has been no loss of customer data and no colleague will be
left financially disadvantaged," it said.
Morrisons said it is working with the cyber crime
authorities and the police to identify the source of the theft
and urgently reviewing its internal data security measures, with
Chief Executive Dalton Philips leading the firm's response to
the theft.
On Thursday Morrisons posted its lowest annual profit for
five years, issued a huge profit warning and sparked fears of an
industry price war after saying it would invest 1 billion pounds
($1.67 billion) in price cuts over three years to win back
customers.