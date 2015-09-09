UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket Morrisons said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 140 convenience stores for 25 million pounds ($38 million), as it focuses on improving its core larger stores in a market engulfed by a fierce price war.
The firm said it expected to incur a loss on disposal of around 30 million pounds. Morrisons will retain five convenience stores, which are either on forecourts or will be converted to small supermarkets.
Morrisons, which concluded in a review earlier this year that its convenience business would have required significant additional investment to reach profitability, said it had sold the stores to a team led by retail entrepreneur Mike Greene and backed by Greybull Capital LLP. ($1 = 0.6507 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.