LONDON, March 13 Britain's fourth biggest grocer
Wm Morrison posted its lowest profit in five years,
slashed expectations going forward and said it plans to sell off
one billion pounds ($1.66 billion) of its 9 billion pound
property portfolio.
Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury in annual
sales, said on Thursday it now expected an underlying pretax
profit in 2014-15 in the range of 325-375 million pounds after
charging 65 million pounds of new business development costs and
70 million pounds of one-off, non-recurring costs.
Prior to Thursday's update analysts were on average
forecasting an underlying pretax profit of 732 million pounds
for 2014-15.
The group also announced more investment in lower prices in
response to the traction gained by the hard discounters, Aldi
and Lidl and moves by its "big four"
rivals.
It plans to invest 300 million pounds in its core
supermarket business in 2014-15.
Morrisons made a profit before tax and one-off items of 785
million pounds in the year to Feb. 2.
That compared with analysts' forecasts in a range of 734-805
million pounds and was down 13 percent on the 901 million pounds
made in the 2012-13 year.