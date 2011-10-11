LONDON Oct 11 Britain's Wm Morrison Supermarkets is responding to the price-cutting campaigns of rivals but does not expect that to damage its profitability, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are reacting, but the truth is, it's more than just price. You can't win on price alone. It's value, which is price and quality," Dalton Philips told reporters on the sidelines of a grocery conference.

"We think we've got a package in place (which is working)," he said, pointing to market research data which showed Morrisons winning share for the eighth straight month.

"We have maintained our guidance to the City and we're not changing that," he added.

Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, announced a 500-million-pound investment in price cuts last month in a bid to stem market share losses, while J Sainsbury pledged on Sunday to match the prices of 13,000 branded products with Tesco and Asda .

Philips said he was delighted with the launch of Morrisons' new M Kitchen range of own-brand ready meals, predicting they would have a strong Christmas as cash-strapped shoppers eat out less at restaurants and treat themselves at home.

He declined to comment on speculation Morrisons might join the auction for a controlling stake in Iceland Foods.

"We have such an opportunity. We are growing market share and we are not putting down the space everyone else is, so we're are going to act very prudently," he said. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)