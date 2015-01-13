LONDON Jan 13 Morrisons, Britain's No.
4 grocer, said its chief executive would step down after the
firm posted the worst Christmas performance of Britain's listed
supermarkets.
The Bradford, northern England, based group which trails
troubled market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda
and Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Tuesday it had
started the search for a new CEO to succeed Dalton Philips who
has led the firm for five years.
It said Philips has agreed to continue in his role until the
year-end results in March to ensure a smooth transition.
Morrisons also said that chairman designate Andrew
Higginson, a former Tesco finance director, would succeed Ian
Gibson as chairman on Jan. 22.
The grocer sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel,
fell 3.1 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 4.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of a fall of 3.8
percent and marks an improvement on a third quarter decline of
6.3 percent.
However, comparatives with the previous year were very
favourable as Morrisons' same store sales had fallen 5.6 percent
in the Christmas 2013 trading period. The outcome was also much
worse than Tesco's and Sainsbury's Christmas performance.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)