LONDON Feb 25 Ken Morrison, the son of Morrisons' founder and a former boss of the British grocer, has welcomed the appointment of ex-Tesco executive David Potts as Morrisons' new CEO.

"It looks a good appointment ... It sounds very promising, he seems to be a well experienced individual and he's achieved quite a lot in his career," Morrison told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It's quite a big job, a big task, it's really a question of team building," he said, adding that he would like to see Potts focus on the grocer's core supermarkets.

At Morrisons' annual shareholders' meeting last year Ken Morrison labelled the grocer's performance "disastrous" and called for its board to be bolstered with more "retail knowledge". (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)