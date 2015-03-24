LONDON, March 24 David Potts, the new boss of Morrisons moved to clear the decks of the struggling British supermarket on Tuesday, announcing five members of its management team would be leaving.

Group Customer Marketing & Digital Director Nick Collard, Group Retail Director Martyn Fletcher, Group Property and Strategy Director Gordon Mowat, Group Logistics Director Neal Austin and Convenience Managing Director Nigel Robertson have been axed, Morrisons said.

"I will now be constructing a leaner management board, with the aim of simplifying and speeding up the business," Potts said.

Potts took over as chief executive on March 16.

