LONDON, March 24 David Potts, the new boss of
Morrisons, moved to clear the decks of the struggling
British supermarket group on Tuesday, ditching five members of
its management team.
Ex-Tesco executive Potts became chief executive on March 16,
succeeding Dalton Philips who was ousted in January, and has
wasted little time in making his mark.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest grocer, said Group
Customer Marketing & Digital Director Nick Collard, Group Retail
Director Martyn Fletcher, Group Property and Strategy Director
Gordon Mowat, Group Logistics Director Neal Austin and
Convenience Managing Director Nigel Robertson would all step
down from the management board, which sits below the public
limited company (PLC) board, and leave the business.
"I will now be constructing a leaner management board, with
the aim of simplifying and speeding up the business," said
Potts.
The firm said Ross Eggleton and Miles Foster would continue
to lead logistics and the "M local" convenience chain
respectively, while Andy Atkinson and Clare Grainger have been
appointed as Interim Marketing and Retail Director respectively.
Last week, Potts launched a campaign to receive customer and
staff feedback, announced he would work in a store in April and
encouraged other head office staff to do the same. He also
purchased over 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) of Morrisons
shares.
The daunting task Potts faces in turning around Morrisons
was illustrated a few days before he joined when the firm
reported its lowest annual profit in eight years and warned
investors it would cut its dividend.
($1 = 0.6707 pounds)
