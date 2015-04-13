LONDON, April 13 Britain's No.4 supermarket Morrisons said its group trading director Casper Meijer had left the firm.

Meijer, whose family is in the Netherlands, had decided not to commit to living in Britain, the company said.

"We both believe now is the right time for this crucial role to be taken by an executive who will dedicate all their efforts to living and working here in Britain," Chief Executive David Potts said.

Morrisons' management has undergone an overhaul since Potts was appointed chief executive in March to try and reverse years of profit decline and market share losses.

Morrisons said an external search for a replacement had begun and that Andrew Pleasance would take over in the meantime.

Meijer was appointed to the Morrisons management board in December 2012 and had since led the company's trading strategy with the aim of delivering a simpler shopping trip through cheaper prices and fewer and bigger promotions. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Susan Thomas)