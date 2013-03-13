March 13 Britain's fourth-largest grocer, WM
Morrison Supermarkets, is in talks about a strategic
partnership with Ocado Group Plc that would use the
online grocer's warehouse capacity and technological expertise,
Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Sky News reported that the talks about a potential joint
venture have been going on for a while although an announcement
on Thursday was unlikely.
A spokesman for Morrisons declined to comment on the report.
Ocado could not be reached outside office hours.
Under the deal, Morrison's would pay to use part of Ocado's
new distribution centre in Dordon, north Warwickshire, and would
utilize Ocado's technological expertise to build its own
customer-facing website, Sky News said.
Sky News said that Morrisons online strategy was not reliant
on a deal with an external partner such as Ocado.
The Bradford northern England-based Morrisons has been losing
out to the other so-called big four supermarket rivals Tesco
, Wal-Mart's Asda and Sainsbury partly
due to the absence of an online grocery business.
The company is expected to launch an online food platform
when it reports its full-year results on Thursday.