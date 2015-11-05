LONDON Nov 5 Morrisons, Britain's No. 4
supermarket group, reported another fall in quarterly underlying
sales, hurt by the deflating effect of its own price cuts.
The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails
market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's in annual sales, said on Thursday sales at
stores open over a year, excluding fuel, dipped 2.6 percent in
the 13 weeks to Nov. 1, its fiscal third quarter.
That compares with analysts' forecasts of down 1.8 to 2.5
percent and a second quarter fall of 2.4 percent.
Morrisons reiterated guidance that underlying pretax profit
will be higher in the second half of its 2015-16 year than the
141 million pounds ($217 million) made in the first half.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
