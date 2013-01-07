* 6 weeks to Dec. 30 underlying sales down 2.5 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 7 Britain's struggling supermarket
chain Wm Morrison said a sales fall worsened over
Christmas as bland promotions failed to lure customers also put
off by its lack of an online presence and convenience stores.
The UK's fourth-biggest grocer behind market leader Tesco
, Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury said
on Monday sales at stores open over a year fell 2.5 percent in
the six weeks to Dec. 30, picking up speed from a third quarter
drop of 2.1 percent.
Many of Britain's grocers are finding the going tough,
despite their focus on essential goods, as consumers fret over
job security and a squeeze on incomes.
But the convenience store market is growing at about 6
percent a year, while the online food market is growing at about
20 percent - channels long exploited by Morrisons' rivals. Te sco
and Sainsburys are expected to show some sales growth in
contrast to Morrisons, which has only a f e w convenience stores
and no website for home delivery of food.
Analysts, who tipped Morrisons to be the weakest Christmas
performer of Britain's so called "big four" supermarkets,
forecast like-for-like sales to fall between 2 and 3 percent.
As a result of the company's well-flagged structural
disadvantages, many traders bet against it ahead of its trading
update. Demand to borrow Morrisons stock to sell short over the
last month rose 40 percent, according to data firm Markit.
Morrisons Chief Executive Dalton Philips said that with
consumer confidence "fragile" he expected difficult market
conditions to continue through 2013.
However he said the 482-store group would focus on doing a
better job of telling customers how its products and service
beat those of other supermarkets, in particular by pointing out
its more than 5,000 trained butchers, bakers and fishmongers.
"We have real craft skills in our stores ... and we need to
shout about it," said Philips. "I think you'll see a lot more as
we go into Q1 of 2013."
Philips has yet to decide whether Morrisons will launch an
online food offer but is researching the possibility and will
say more when the firm publishes full year results in March.
"We're not too late to the party, it's still only 5 percent
of the market. So in terms of the long term we haven't lost
out," he said.
"This is a market where for 12 years people haven't made
money and we want to do the right thing both for our
shareholders and our customers."
Morrisons also failed to make its promotions stand out amid
a sea of supermarket discount vouchers at Christmas, and Philips
said the company would also look at ways to differentiate itself
in this area.
"We have got to do things differently with our promotional
programme," he said.
Despite the sales decline Morrisons said its full year
performance will be broadly in line with expectations. Analysts'
consensus for 2012-13 underlying pretax profit before Monday's
update was 913 million pounds, down from 935 million pounds in
2011-12.
Morrisons shares, down 20 percent over the last year, were
up 0.2 percent at 257 pence at 1110 GMT, valuing the business at
about 6.04 billion pounds ($9.69 billion)
"We still feel that a concrete explanation from management
regarding the drivers of Morrison's trading deterioration is
lacking, making it difficult for us to think more constructively
about the shares," said Citi analyst Al Johnston.
Morrisons confirmed on Monday that company secretary Greg
McMahon had left the firm to take up a new role at Mitchells &
Butlers. He is the sixth major manager to leave the
company in a year.
Morrisons has recruited Casper Meijer as group trading
director from Dutch retail group Ahold, though he will
not start until June, and promoted Nick Collard to group
marketing and customer director from marketing and operations
director.
The extent of Morrisons' pain will become clearer as the
week goes on: Sainsbury's reports third-quarter sales on
Wednesday, while Tesco publishes Christmas figures on Thursday.
