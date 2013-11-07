* CEO predicts first quarterly sales growth for two years
* Q3 like-for-like sales down 2.4 pct, below analysts'
forecasts
* Firm says comfortable with analysts' consensus FY profit
forecast
* Will deliver online groceries to central England from
January
* Shares down 0.7 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrison
expects underlying sales to grow in the Christmas
quarter after two years in which its lack of exposure to online
and convenience store markets has led to successive declines.
Morrisons' profits and market share have been dented by its
late entry into internet and local convenience store channels
which are growing in Britain at about 16 percent and 20 percent
a year respectively. It has also been hit by the rise of
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
To address this, the firm agreed in May to invest over 200
million pounds ($321.6 million) in a 25-year deal with online
grocer Ocado that will involve it starting home
deliveries by January 2014. It is also opening "M local"
convenience stores, with a target of 100 by the end of the year
and 200 by the end of 2014.
The Bradford, northern England-based grocer is also
investing heavily in technology and systems and upgrading its
more than 500 stores.
"We will move into positive like-for-like sales growth in
Q4," Chief Executive Dalton Philips told reporters on Thursday
after Morrisons posted third-quarter sales that showed a
worsening decline.
"August and September were challenging but we have seen an
improving trend in the final weeks of the quarter as we launched
our new trade plan, which will serve us well for the rest of the
year," he said.
That plan focuses on promotional deals on key Christmas
products such as Quality Street chocolates and Baileys liqueur,
and essential items such as Persil washing detergent, backed by
a advertising campaign featuring TV presenters "Ant and Dec".
Finance Director Trevor Strain said the anticipated move to
like-for-like growth in the fourth quarter also reflected a weak
comparative number in the same quarter last year, when
like-for-like sales were particularly weak.
Analysts at Jefferies are forecasting fourth quarter
like-for-like sales growth of 0.8 percent.
Shares in the firm, up 7 percent so far this year, were down
0.7 percent at 278.9 pence at 1015 GMT, valuing the business at
6.5 billion pounds.
PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY
Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury by annual
revenue, said its profit outlook for the full 2013-14 year was
unchanged. It said consumer confidence remained subdued and that
it continued to see heavy promotional activity across the
industry.
Analysts' consensus is for an underlying pre-tax profit of
822 million pounds, down from 901 million pounds in 2012-13.
Morrisons said sales at stores open more than a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 2.4 percent in the 13
weeks to Nov. 3, its fiscal third quarter.
The firm said that outcome was in line with its
expectations, although it was worse than analysts' average
forecast of down 1.7 percent and the decline of 1.6 percent seen
in the first half.
Philips said the miss on consensus partly reflected a drop
in overall UK grocery market growth, from a rise of 3.2 percent
in the second quarter to just 1.8 percent in the third quarter.
"We're the first (of the big four grocers) to report over
that period. There was a marked step down," he said.
Morrisons said on Thursday it will start online food
deliveries in Warwickshire, central England, in January 2014
direct from a distribution centre in Dordon. An extension to
Yorkshire in northern England will follow shortly afterwards
using a delivery spoke in Leeds.
By the end of 2014 it expects to serve more than 50 percent
of British homes, including London, with an online offering.