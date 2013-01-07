LONDON Jan 7 Britain's Wm Morrison Supermarkets
posted a worsening sales fall over Christmas and said
although it was disappointed with its performance it would still
meet year profit forecasts.
The UK's fourth-biggest grocer behind market leader Tesco
, Wal-Mart's Asda, and J Sainsbury,
said on Monday sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel
and VAT sales tax, fell 2.5 percent in the six weeks to Dec. 30.
That was worse than a fall of 2.1 percent in its fiscal
third quarter and compared with analyst forecasts in a range of
down 2-3 percent.
Many of Britain's store groups are finding the going tough
as consumers fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes.
"2012 was difficult for the consumer and the sales
environment has proved to be challenging," said the firm.
"Through the self help available to us we have managed our
business tightly and accordingly the board believes that our
full year performance will be broadly in line with its
expectations."