LONDON May 9 Britain's No. 4 grocer, Wm
Morrison Supermarkets, said quarterly underlying sales
fell again, as its limited exposure to convenience stores and
lack of an online food offer continued to hurt.
Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco,
Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury in UK market
share, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year fell
1.8 percent, excluding fuel, in the 13 weeks to May 5.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of down 2
percent, according to a Morrisons poll, but was an improvement
on a fourth quarter decline of 4.1 percent.
"This performance reflects a steady improvement from the
previous quarter and is in line with our expectations," the firm
said.
Morrisons said plans to launch an online food operation by
January 2014 were progressing, adding that talks with online
grocer Ocado on a possible tie-up were continuing.