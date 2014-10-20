NEW YORK, Oct 20 (IFR) - An extreme mortality bond, which
pays investors if a pandemic, a major terrorist attack or even a
war causes more deaths than statisticians expect, is being
quietly marketed to global institutional investors.
In these times of uncertainty, the trade for insurance firm
AXA, the details of which are little known, will be a key test
of whether investors remain willing to bet that the Ebola
outbreak and geo-political tensions may not result in huge
casualties.
Historically, there have only been a handful of extreme
mortality bonds sold to investors by the largest mortality
underwriters. These bonds, also called Mortality Catastrophe
Bonds (MCBs), enable insurers to transfer extreme mortality risk
to capital markets.
In such trades, investors buy notes with principal and
interest payments exposed to the risk of an adverse mortality
experience of a portfolio of lives. They can help an issuer -
typically an insurance or reinsurance company - to offset large
life insurance policy payouts if diseases such as Ebola, avian
inuenza, SARS or AIDS start to cause extreme loss of life.
For investors, they can be a way to diversify a portfolio
beyond US housing bonds or corporate debt holdings.
The AXA trade is expected to carry a similar structure,
possibly with a few new additions, to previous trades by other
issuers such as French insurer SCOR Global Life, which priced a
US$180m trade in 2013.
The deal via Atlas IX Capital came in the form of a Double B
rated Class B that had a term of five years and four months and
paid interest of three-month Libor minus 6bp, plus a spread of
325bp.
Under the structure, Atlas deposited proceeds from notes
issued to investors into a collateral account and then invested
the whole amount in notes issued by the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which paid Libor minus
6bp as coupon, according to a S&P presale report.
Investors in the notes were in turn paid coupons of around
3%-4% from the counterparty payments received and investment
earnings on the collateral of insurance policies.
If a so-called mortality index value (MIV) exceeds a
specified trigger level during a two-year measurement period,
collateral is put to the EBRD at par to pay SCOR Global Life and
the principal on the notes would be reduced accordingly.
If there were no triggers then the entire collateral would
be put back at par to EBRD at the scheduled redemption date and
principal on the notes would be paid back to investors.
"Companies bearing mortality risk obviously worry that in an
extreme event, like a pandemic, they will have to pay out more
than their mortality tables tell them they should expect," said
Stephen Rooney, a partner and co-head of Mayer Brown's global
insurance industry practice.
"One way for an insurer to hedge the adverse financial
impact of a possible pandemic would be to issue extreme
mortality bonds into the capital markets."
On the flip side, if investors were faced with a rising
pandemic, extreme mortality bonds could lose appeal or - at the
least - become more expensive.
GOOD DEMAND?
Despite all the nervousness around the Ebola outbreak, the
bonds are expected to find a decent audience because the risk of
a pandemic triggering a payout is seen as very low.
Axa's 2006-era OSIRIS Capital bond included Ebola as a
potential threat, but mention of the disease came with the
caveat that a "major breakdown in public health systems would
have to occur" before it would be considered a significant
threat, according to a prospectus of the deal.
Depending on the bond, that can mean a 20%-40% uptick in
mortality for a set region beyond what has been typical, said
Ghalid Bagus, a principal and consulting actuary at Milliman
Financial Risk Management, a firm that provides actuary analysis
to major bond issuers in the sector.
"There are roughly 2.5m deaths in the US each year. If you
have a 20% increase, that means about 500,000 extra deaths in
the US," he said. "You would need a large amount of extra deaths
before principal losses occur on these bonds."
In its stress test for the Atlas trade, S&P noted that its
qualitative view took into account "the remote likelihood of a
terrorism event, a tsunami, a nuclear detonation, a repeat of
the 1918 pandemic in today's environment, or a world war, all of
which might counter the ongoing improvement in mortality rates
over the past four decades."
The advancements in preparedness for pandemic disasters are
also expected to mitigate the impact of such an event on the
population.
"So there is zero risk in doing this bond, right," said one
banker. "Because if it triggers, you are dead and your boss is
dead. So that means zero risk."
An AXA spokesman said the firm could not comment on this
topic because the trade was in a 144A format.
(This article first appeared in the Oct 17 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Joy Wiltermuth; Editing
by Anil Mayre)