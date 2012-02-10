* Claims over mortgage-backed securities still loom
By Rick Rothacker and David Henry
Feb 9 A landmark $25 billion settlement
over foreclosure abuses will allow large banks to resolve one
piece of their mortgage-related problems. But it still leaves
them exposed to a wide range of lawsuits and other claims
related to the housing crisis.
While the agreement among 49 states and the nation's five
largest mortgage lenders settles a number of civil violations
related to the servicing of mortgages, it doesn't prevent state
and federal authorities from filing criminal actions over
related activities.
And banks will still face a slew of lawsuits and investor
requests to buy back defective loans that had been packaged into
securities, a major expense on their bottom lines in recent
years.
"The settlement leaves open the possibility of future claims
in excess of this settlement on securitization issues," said
analyst Ed Mills of FBR Capital Markets & Co.
Nevertheless, the settlement caps months of negotiation and
represents a concerted effort to address the foreclosure crisis,
which continues to drag on home prices.
The banks joining the settlement with state
attorneys general and federal officials are Bank of America Corp
, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Citigroup Inc and Ally Financial.
The deal releases the banks from civil government claims
over faulty foreclosures and mishandling of requests for loan
modifications.
Bank of America, which acquired subprime lender Countrywide
Financial in 2008, will pay the lion's share of the agreement's
cost: up to $11.8 billion.
Bank of America shares closed up 0.6 percent at
$8.18. Wells Fargo fell 0.2 percent, JPMorgan Chase lost 1.1
percent and Citigroup fell 1.7 percent.
Gary Townsend, chief executive of Hill-Townsend Capital,
which invests in banks, said the deal is a positive in that it
allows the banks to put one more issue behind them.
LINGERING THREATS
The agreement doesn't impede a task force launched last
month by the Obama administration to investigate the banks'
packaging of loans into securities, a major source of investor
losses in the collapse of the nation's housing boom.
"The banks are getting very limited immunity," New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the
mortage-backed securities task force, told a news conference.
The settlement will not stop investigations or legal action
against the banks over misconduct that led to the housing
crisis.
Schneiderman will be able to continue a separate lawsuit
against the banks for their use of the mortgage registry MERS in
allegedly deceptive practices.
"On multiple fronts, we will continue to investigate the
mortgage crisis, and ensure that justice and accountability
prevail," he said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also probing
residential mortgage-backed securities activities.
SEC enforcement director Robert Khuzami told a news
conference last month that the agency has already reviewed 25
million pages of documents on related investigations.
Banks still face billions of dollars in claims from
investors to buy back soured mortgage securities issued during
the housing boom. Bank of America last year reached an $8.5
billion settlement with large investors such as BlackRock Inc
who bought Countrywide bonds, but that agreement remains tied up
in court.
In addition, banks still face securities fraud lawsuits
filed by investors who allege they were misled about the quality
of the loans they were buying.
The regulator that oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac filed
such a suit against 17 large banks last year on behalf of the
government-controlled housing finance entities.
In a report last month, a Citigroup analyst said Bank of
America alone still faces $12 billion to $32 billion in losses
related to investor claims to buy back loans and related
securities. The analyst, however, said the cost was manageable
for the bank because the money will be doled out over a number
of years.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Additional
reporting by David Henry and Karen Freifeld in New York and Dave
Clarke in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)