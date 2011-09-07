SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 A lawyer targeted by California's attorney general for allegedly defrauding homeowners has responded with multiple lawsuits against the state, according to a press release.

Mitchell Stein was one of a group of lawyers sued last month by California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who accused the attorneys of inducing struggling homeowners nationwide to pay thousands of dollars each to file mass lawsuits against lenders.

The attorneys provided bad legal advice and deceived borrowers, Harris alleged. [ID:nN1E77H1G7]

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in a Los Angeles federal court on behalf of dozens of homeowners, California-based Stein accused Harris's office of invading his offices and improperly seizing client files.

"It's frivolous," Harris spokesman Shum Preston said.

Lawsuits on behalf of Stein's clients were also filed in Florida and New York, according to a Stein press release.

The case in U.S. District Court, Central District of California is Allana Boroni et al. v. State of California et al., 11-7303. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)