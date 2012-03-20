By Jeremy Pelofsky
ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 20
Whitaker Mortgage Corp's former chief financial officer pleaded
guilty on Tuesday to charges he helped mislead investors and
cover up shortfalls that led to the collapse of one of the
largest mortgage companies during the recent U.S. financial
crisis.
Delton de Armas, 41 of Carrollton, Texas, pleaded guilty to
one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud and one
count of making false statements, charges that each carry a
maximum five-year prison term.
He admitted to helping inflate TBW's balance sheet and
helping the firm provide false financial statements to the
federal loan enterprise known as Ginnie Mae, according to papers
filed in federal court in Virginia.
He failed to intervene and report growing shortfalls in one
of TBW's primary funding mechanisms, Ocala Funding, which had
two major investors: Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA, the
court documents said.
"I regret that anybody was hurt and that I didn't speak up
more," de Armas said in a barely audible voice during his plea
hearing in federal court. Sentencing was set for June 15.
De Armas worked under the firm's former chairman, Lee
Farkas, who last year was sentenced to 30 years in prison after
being convicted on 14 counts of conspiracy, bank, securities and
wire fraud that brought down the firm and one of the top U.S.
banks, Colonial Bank.
"As CFO, Mr. de Armas could have put a stop to the fraud the
moment he discovered it. Instead, the hole in Ocala Funding grew
to $1.5 billion on his watch, and as it grew, so did his lies to
investors and the government," U.S. Attorney Neil MacBride said
in a statement.
The scheme at TBW, which ran from 2005 to 2009, involved
hiding massive losses and misappropriating money from Ocala
Funding. They hid the shortfalls by shuffling money between bank
accounts and sold mortgages that either didn't exist, had
already been sold or were worthless.
Colonial Bank's collapse was the sixth-largest bank failure
and the third largest during the financial crisis. Scores of
workers lost their jobs from the collapse of both firms.
Several other senior executives from Taylor, Bean & Whitaker
and Colonial Bank have already pleaded guilty in the sprawling
case.
The case is USA v. Armas in U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Virginia, No. 12-cr-96.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Dave Zimmerman)