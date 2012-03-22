* FTC says scam lured homeowners to join lawsuits
* Says homeowners paid fees to join; lawsuits fell apart
* Assets of operation involved have been frozen
* FTC says it will seek money for possible refunds
By Diane Bartz
March 22 A U.S. district court in California has
shut down a foreclosure rescue fraud that urged homeowners to
pay thousands of dollars to join lawsuits against their lenders,
the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The FTC, which filed the legal action to halt the alleged
fraud, said the lawsuits were either neglected or dismissed.
The case is one of many arising from the mortgage and
foreclosure crisis that hit the United States in 2007 and caused
a subsequent recession.
Defendant Sameer Lakhany allegedly used three websites to
target people in trouble with their mortgage lender by promising
to help them, victimizing hundreds of people and taking in more
than $1 million, the FTC said.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Lakhany by
telephone.
The FTC said it would seek money for possible refunds for
consumers.
In one instance, the FTC said, Lakhany created a company
called the Precision Law Center to file class-action lawsuits
that it said would help people in trouble with their lender.
The firm charged $6,000 to $10,000 in advance and promised a
halt to foreclosure proceedings and damages, but they hired
lawyers only to file the lawsuits, the FTC said.
The FTC said this was its first case alleging a "mass
joinder" lawsuit scam.
The FTC said Lakhany pursued another scheme in which his
companies charged between $795 to $1,595 to investigate a
lender's mortgage and record, saying they would probably find
violations that would allow homeowners to receive substantially
better mortgage terms.
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of
California froze the assets of Lakhany's operation on March 19
and appointed a receiver to run it as the FTC pursues the case
against him.
The FTC's pursuit of mortgage relief scams is a small part
of the legal action surrounding the mortgage crisis.
Roughly 11 million Americans owe more than their homes are
worth. The housing market has fallen 33 percent from a 2006 peak
reached because of easy lending, often to people with dubious
credit records.
In early February, the U.S. government and 49 state
attorneys general reached a $25 billion housing settlement that
requires the nation's largest banks to cut mortgage debt amounts
and extend $2,000 payments to certain borrowers who lost their
homes to foreclosure.
The banks still face a host of other potential government
enforcement actions and investor lawsuits related to
mortgage-related activities, including their packaging of home
loans into securities.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz)