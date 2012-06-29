* 18 trade groups oppose eminent domain solution
By Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Goldstein
June 29 Some of the most powerful mortgage
investors in the United States are lining up against a plan by
several California local governments to forcibly purchase
distressed mortgages to keep struggling residents in their
homes.
Eighteen investment trade groups - including the Association
of Mortgage Investors, Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, American Bankers Association and the Investment
Company Institute - sent a letter late Thursday warning the plan
could prove counterproductive by scaring away future mortgage
financing in those areas.
San Bernardino County and some of its towns have set up a
joint authority that would use the power of eminent domain to
forcibly purchase distressed mortgages. Rather than evict
homeowners through foreclosure, the public-private entity would
offer residents fresh mortgages with reduced debts.
"We believe that the contemplated use of eminent domain
raises very serious legal and constitutional issues," the 18
organizations said in their letter to the city governments of
Fontana and Ontario, Calif., and the county of San Bernardino,
Calif.
"It would also be immensely destructive to U.S. mortgage
markets by undermining the sanctity of the contractual
relationship between a borrower and creditor, and similarly
undermining existing securitization transactions."
The letter continued, "Such an action would likely
significantly reduce access to credit for mortgage borrowers in
the San Bernardino area and other areas that undertake similar
actions."
The idea of using eminent domain to buy up mortgages that
are underwater is being pushed by San Francisco-based Mortgage
Resolution Partners, a firm backed by West Coast financiers.
The group's idea of raising private money to help
community's condemn mortgages worth more than a person's home
was first reported by Reuters.
Over the years, governments have used eminent domain
authority to clear urban slums or seize land to build highways
and bridges. But the power to do this is often controversial
because landowners don't have much negotiating power. And in
this case, potentially even more controversial since it has
never been used to seize mortgages held by private investors or
financial institutions.
The 18 organizations said if eminent domain were used to
seize loans, investors in these loans through mortgage-backed
securities or their investment portfolio would suffer
"immediate" losses and likely be reluctant to provide future
funding to borrowers in these areas.
"It is essential to remember that investors in
mortgage-backed securities channel the retirement and other
savings of everyday citizens through their investment funds,"
they said.
"This program may cause loans to be excluded from
securitizations, and some portfolio lenders could withdraw from
these markets. In other words, this program could actually serve
to further depress housing values in the county by restricting
the flow of credit to home buyers."
Steven Gluckstern, the head of Mortgage Resolution Partners,
said the group is also talking to local officials elsewhere in
California and in Nevada and Florida about using eminent domain
to seize underwater mortgages.
Gluckstern, a former owners of the New York Islanders hockey
team and a financier, is on a bit of a road show trying to sell
the novel idea, which recently won the backing of Yale
University economist Robert Shiller in an op-ed in The New York
Times.
This week, Gluckstern was in Washington, D.C., meeting with
some lawmakers to discuss the merits of the plan.
In an interview earlier this week before the financial trade
associations sent their letter, Gluckstern said he felt any
opposition to the plan could be dealt with and the group was
willing to talk to bond investors and banks about the idea.
(Reporting By Matthew Goldstein and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by
