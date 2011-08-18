WASHINGTON Aug 18 U.S. Senator Carl Levin welcomed a report on Thursday that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating whether Standard & Poor's had improperly rated dozens of mortgage securities before the financial crisis, citing the "sad record" of the credit rating industry.

Levin chairs the Senate's permanent subcommittee on investigations, which issued a report in April that included scathing indictments of S&P, a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N.

"The hearings held by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and our subsequent report documented reckless actions and significant conflicts of interest on the part of the credit rating agencies that contributed to the financial crisis," Levin told Reuters in a statement.

"It is totally appropriate for U.S. law enforcement agencies to review that sad record," he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)