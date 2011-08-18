GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
WASHINGTON Aug 18 U.S. Senator Carl Levin welcomed a report on Thursday that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating whether Standard & Poor's had improperly rated dozens of mortgage securities before the financial crisis, citing the "sad record" of the credit rating industry.
Levin chairs the Senate's permanent subcommittee on investigations, which issued a report in April that included scathing indictments of S&P, a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N.
"The hearings held by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and our subsequent report documented reckless actions and significant conflicts of interest on the part of the credit rating agencies that contributed to the financial crisis," Levin told Reuters in a statement.
"It is totally appropriate for U.S. law enforcement agencies to review that sad record," he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.