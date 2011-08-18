(Adds information on Moody's probe in paragraphs 4 and 5)
WASHINGTON Aug 18 The U.S. Justice Department
is investigating the rating agency Standard & Poor's over its
actions on mortgages leading up to the financial crisis, a
source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The investigation -- which the source said relates to what
S&P analysts wanted to do and what they were told to do instead
-- began before the ratings firm, downgraded the long-term U.S.
debt to AA-plus from a AAA rating this month.
The probe is being led by the Justice Department's civil
division, the source said, declining to be further identified
because the investigation is ongoing and not public.
The Justice Department has also been investigating the
rating firm Moody's (MCO.N) in connection with the ratings of
structured products during the financial crisis, a source
familiar with that matter told Reuters.
Michael Adler, a spokesman for Moody's, did not immediately
return a phone call and email message seeking comment.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has also been
probing S&P, a unit of McGraw-Hill MHP.N, over its role in
the crisis, the first source said.
Representatives for the Justice Department and SEC declined
to comment.
Confirmation of the probes come after the New York Times
reported that the S&P investigation centers on whether the
company improperly rated dozens of mortgage securities in the
years before the financial crisis that unfolded in 2008.
The department has been asking about instances in which S&P
analysts wanted to assign lower ratings to mortgage bonds but
may have been overruled by S&P business managers, the newspaper
reported.
Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for S&P, said that its core
principles had included "analytic independence and objectivity"
and that since 2008 the firm had taken steps to enhance those
policies.
"S&P has received several requests from different
government agencies over the last few years regarding U.S.
mortgage-related securities. We have cooperated and will
continue to cooperate with these requests," he said.
It was unclear whether the Justice Department investigation
involves another ratings agency, Fimalac SA's (LBCP.PA) Fitch.
Neither Fitch nor Moody's have downgraded U.S. debt.
The Times said that despite the outcry over the ratings
agencies' failures in the financial crisis, investors still
rely heavily on ratings from the three main agencies for their
purchases of sovereign and corporate debt, as well as other
complex financial products.
The Senate's permanent subcommittee on investigations,
headed by Democratic Senator Carl Levin, issued a report in
April that included scathing criticisms of S&P after holding
hearings on the financial crisis.
"The hearings held by the Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations and our subsequent report documented reckless
actions and significant conflicts of interest on the part of
the credit rating agencies that contributed to the financial
crisis," Levin told Reuters in a statement.
"It is totally appropriate for U.S. law enforcement
agencies to review that sad record," he said.
Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said he
hoped the investigation would focus fresh attention on the
inherent conflict of interest in the industry, which is paid by
potential borrowers to rate their credit-worthiness.
"Maybe a Justice Department investigation will force action
on the conflicts of interest problem and accomplish what should
have been done a long time ago," Grassley said in a statement.
Additionally, S&P has been under fire from lawmakers,
market players and the U.S. Treasury Department since its
decision to cut the U.S. credit rating earlier this month. Key
committees in Congress may also hold hearings about the
downgrade and reforms of the ratings industry.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, Sarah Lynch and Andrea
Shalal-Esa, in Washington and Moira Herbst and David Henry in
New York; Editing by Sandra Maler and Christopher Wilson)