CHICAGO Aug 6 Federal criminal investigations
into failed mortgage lenders IndyMac Bancorp and New Century
Financial corp have stalled, and a third probe into Washington
Mutual Inc (WaMu), has ended with no charges being filed, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Both the IndyMac and Century Financial investigations were
essentially dormant, the newspaper said, citing people familiar
with the situation. Both probes could still gain new momentum
if fresh evidence surfaced, the newspaper said.
The three investigations were among the first to weigh
criminal charges against the companies and executives at the
heart of the U.S. housing crisis, which was in part caused by
offering so-called sub-prime loans to people who may not have
otherwise qualified for credit.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles, which initiated
the IndyMac and New Century probes, could not be reached for
comment.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Seattle on Friday said that
it had closed its investigation into WaMu, the newspaper said.
A spokeswoman for that office could not be reached for
comment.
The three lenders were overwhelmed by bad loans during the
housing crisis. IndyMac and WaMu were seized by federal
regulators in 2008 and New Century collapsed into bankruptcy in
2007.
Investigators have struggled to prove intentional
wrongdoing, which is required to secure a conviction,
particularly in relation to decisions signed off by in-house
lawyers, the newspaper said, citing its sources.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman; Editing by Paul Simao)