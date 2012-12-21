By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 21 The U.S. housing market
continues to show some signs of recovery as the quality of
first-lien mortgages improved in the third quarter from a year
earlier, but data suggests that some homeowners are still
struggling to afford their monthly payments, according to a new
government report.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Friday
that 88.6 percent of mortgages were current and performing at
the end of the third quarter, compared with 88 percent a year
earlier.
The quality of first-lien mortgages for the third quarter
was only slightly less than the prior quarter, when 88.7 percent
were current and performing.
The OCC said several factors had contributed to the
improvement from 2011 to 2012, including "economic conditions,
servicing transfers, and the ongoing effects of both home
retention loan modification programs and home forfeiture
actions."
At the same time, however, the OCC said that past-due
mortgages were on the rise. The percentage of mortgages that
were 30 to 59 days past due rose 10.4 percent from the prior
quarter to 3.1 percent. That marks a 3.6 percent increase from a
year earlier.
Mortgages that are deemed "seriously delinquent," or more
than 60 days late, remained unchanged from the previous quarter
at 4.4 percent, but are still down 10.8 percent from a year
earlier.
"Foreclosure activity remains elevated as the large number
of seriously delinquent mortgages and foreclosures in process
work through foreclosure prevention and loss mitigation
processes," the OCC said.
The OCC's report on Friday covers 29.8 million first-lien
mortgages worth $5.1 trillion in outstanding balances,
representing about 58 percent of all first-lien mortgages in the
United States.
The full report can be found at www.occ.gov.