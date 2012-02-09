Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Feb 9 California's attorney general said on Thursday her state will receive up to $18 billion in benefits under a federal-state mortgage settlement to be announced later today.
More than $12 billion will be used to cut mortgage debt for California's distressed homeowners and help with short sales, Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a statement.
U.S. Justice Department officials are expected to announce a $26 billion deal at 10 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks declined on Monday, led by financials, as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent equities rally.