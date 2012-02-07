* New York planning announcement at 6pm
* California AG office had no comment on Tuesday
* Delaware banking commissioner, AG at odds
* States faced Monday deadline to make a decision
(Recasts with possible settlement, timing of New York
annnouncement)
By Aruna Viswanatha and Rick Rothacker
Feb 7 Announcement of a broad mortgage
settlement with major banks, that would bring relief to
distressed U.S. homeowners, could come as early as Thursday, two
people familiar with the matter said.
Negotiators said the federal-state mortgage servicing
settlement already has the backing of over 40 states and the
final number will depend on whether dissident states such as
California and New York decide to join,
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he planned
an announcement at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Tuesday about the
settlement, but spokesman Danny Kanner declined to provide
further details on Tuesday afternoon.
A decision from California Attorney General Kamala Harris
also remained elusive, and her office had no comment on Tuesday.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been on the team
of states negotiating the deal, has also not confirmed her
participation the deal.
"Florida is active on the negotiating committee, and when we
are able to speak publicly about the matter we will," Bondi told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Some hard-hit states did make their support public on
Tuesday. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, for example,
said in a statement he was joining the settlement.
Michigan expects to receive around $500 million in benefits
under the deal, including $101 million directly to the state to
fund housing and foreclosure prevention efforts, he said.
Under a settlement that state and federal officials have
spent more than one year negotiating, top U.S. banks would
resolve civil government claims about improper foreclosures and
abuses in originating and servicing mortgage loans.
In exchange, the banks - Bank of America, Wells
Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup
and Ally Financial Inc - would pay up to $25 billion, much in
the form of cutting mortgage debt for distressed homeowners.
Negotiators are trying to get as many states on board as
possible to maximize the value of the settlement.
Delaware's banking commissioner has come out in support of
the deal, while the state's attorney general remains on the
sidelines, for now.
Delaware stands to leave up to $40 million in homeowner
relief on the table, if it does not join a multi-state mortgage
settlement, according to a letter from the state's banking
commissioner seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Delaware homeowners would receive some $32 million in
relief, and the state would receive $8 million to provide
housing counseling and foreclosure prevention services,
according to the letter.
PRESERVING LAWSUITS
Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who is the son of U.S.
Vice President Joe Biden, has said he is opposed to the
settlement as it is drafted, and wants to make sure he can
preserve his lawsuit against MERS, the banks' mortgage
electronic registry, which he filed last year.
MERS is not a party to the settlement, but the proposed deal
is expected in part to resolve claims against the banks for
their use of MERS.
In a statement provided to Reuters on Tuesday, Biden's
office said he "continues to consider the terms of the
settlement and advocate for improvements that address his
concerns."
But the state's banking commissioner, Robert Glen, in a
letter dated Monday, said he would support the nationwide deal
because it provides "immediate, substantial relief to struggling
homeowners nationwide and in Delaware."
It is unclear if Delaware would still get some relief even
if Biden does not sign on. Glen said in his letter that not all
of the benefits would be available to Delaware in the absence of
the attorney general's agreement.
State attorneys general faced a Monday deadline to report
whether they planned to support the settlement. State banking
commissioners, too, had to report their position to the
Conference of State Bank Supervisors by Feb. 6.
Late on Monday Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who is
leading the settlement negotiations on behalf of the states,
said more than 40 states agreed to join the deal.
AN ALTERNATIVE PLAN?
States - including Delaware, California and New York - and
several activist groups have criticized the terms of the
proposed deal as too lenient toward the banks.
Two top concerns have been whether the settlement would
prohibit the states from lawsuits they had either already
launched or were considering, and whether attorneys general
would get relief tailored to their state's needs.
Under a draft of the settlement, the banks would provide $17
billion in loan modifications for delinquent borrowers; $3
billion in refinancing for homeowners who are current on their
payments but unable to refinance because they owe more than
their homes are worth; and around $1.5 billion in direct
payments of up to $2,000 each to borrowers who lost their homes
to foreclosure, according to Glen's letter.
Participating states will also receive a total of $2.5
billion for housing programs.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha in Washington, D.C. and Rick
Rothacker in Charlotte N.C., additional reporting by Karen
Freifeld in New York and Michael Peltier in Tallahassee; Editing
by Tim Dobbyn)