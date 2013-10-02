By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Bank of America and
Wells Fargo once again agreed to improve their mortgage
servicing processes, after state and federal authorities said
the banks were still not properly handling requests from
struggling borrowers.
In commitments made public on Wednesday, the two banks
pledged to improve communications with borrowers seeking to
modify their loans, after authorities found that last year's $25
billion deal did not correct certain problems.
One state - New York - said Wells Fargo did not go far
enough in its commitments, and accused the bank in federal court
on Wednesday of breaching the terms of the earlier deal.
That earlier deal - between the U.S. Justice Department, the
Department of Housing and Urban Development, and 49 states - was
designed to end mortgage servicing abuses.
But authorities found that problems have continued. Banks
were required to provide homeowners with a single representative
who would review their loan files and manage the process of
seeking a modification, for example.
Instead, those representatives often changed and sometimes
did not have the competence or capacity to solve problems, the
monitor of the settlement, Joe Smith, said in an interview on
Wednesday.
Borrowers also continued to face problems with not knowing
if an application to modify a loan was complete - a crucial
characterization that would stop a foreclosure proceeding, Smith
said.
In the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, millions of
homeowners, many of whom owed more than their house were worth
after home prices plummeted, struggled to avoid foreclosure
through receiving a modification of their loan.
But many of those efforts stalled as homeowners complained
of servicers repeatedly losing paperwork, providing confusing
requirements, and generally being unresponsive.
To address lingering concerns, the two largest mortgage
servicers agreed on Wednesday to improve communications with
customers about missing information, provide an escalation
process for customers who were repeatedly asked for information,
and establish a direct contact for housing counselors advocating
for the borrowers, among other changes.
"As part of our commitment to assist borrowers struggling to
meet their mortgage payments, Bank of America is continuing to
invest resources to refine its loss mitigation practices and
procedures," the bank said in a letter outlining its changes.
In court documents, New York's attorney general outlined
problems faced by 97 New Yorkers whose loans were serviced by
Wells Fargo that the state said showed the bank had not complied
with last year's settlement.
In a statement, Wells Fargo spokeswoman Vickee Adams said
the bank had taken voluntary steps to put in place the customer
service changes that would have been in a formal agreement with
New York.
Also on Wednesday, monitor Joe Smith announced four new
benchmarks that all of the banks from the settlement - Bank of
America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase,
and ResCap - are required to meet.
One requires the banks to evaluate and remediate the
performance of the representatives who serve as the contacts for
struggling borrowers. Another tests whether monthly statements
sent to borrowers accurately reflect what a borrower has paid
and owes.