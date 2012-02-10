Feb 9 California Attorney General Kamala
Harris, a veteran prosecutor with acute political instincts and
a reputation for thick skin, gambled big in the settlement
negotiations with banks over illegal foreclosures.
It's a gamble that appears to have paid off spectacularly.
Harris, whose state has been one of the hardest hit by the
U.S. foreclosure crisis, pulled out of talks with the banks last
September, saying what they were offering was grossly
insufficient.
At the time, her office said on Thursday, California was
being offered between $2 billion and $4 billion.
The gambit carried significant risks. California is a
non-judicial foreclosure state, meaning foreclosures can happen
outside the court system. Thus there are no court files filled
with the notorious "robo-signed" documents, leaving Harris with
less leverage than other states in negotiating with the banks.
Yet on Thursday, Harris held a press conference in Los
Angeles to herald a deal that looks exceptionally favorable to
California. Out of the $40 billion in total benefits that are
expected to flow from the $25 billion settlement that the banks
agreed to pay, California is set to emerge with some $18
billion.
Harris wrung a commitment from the banks to reduce loans to
distressed homeowners by $9 billion, and to provide $3 billion
to assist short sales. Another $6 billion will fund restitution
and anti-blight programs, among other things. There are also
enforcement and penalty provisions unique to California that
Harris said will make sure the banks comply with the terms of
the settlement.
Harris' hardball tactics reflect a woman who has prospered
in the rough and tumble politics of the Golden State.
Born in Oakland, California, she is the daughter of a Tamil
mother, a breast cancer specialist who emigrated to the United
States in 1960, and a Jamaican American father, a Stanford
University economic professor.
Her parents divorced when she was a toddler and her mother
raised Harris and her sister to be proud African Americans
during the tumult of the Civil Rights era.
By virtue of her gender and her parentage, Harris is the
first female, the first African American and the first Asian
American attorney general in California, and the first Tamil
American attorney general in the United States.
A career prosecutor, she was elected district attorney of
San Francisco in 2003 after defeating two-term incumbent Terence
Hall. She was re-elected unopposed in 2007.
Convictions in San Francisco increased sharply during her
tenure. But her unshakeable opposition to the death penalty led
to a bitter stand-off with the city's police department when,
just four months into the job, a police officer was gunned down
and killed by a gang member and Harris declined to seek the
death penalty.
She also came under fire when a scandal engulfed the San
Francisco crime lab, resulting in the mass dismissal of drug
cases.
Yet she remained a highly appealing political figure, dubbed
"the female Barack Obama" by some wags. In 2010, she prevailed
over a weak field to win the Democratic nomination for attorney
general, and then barely edged her Republican rival, Los Angeles
district attorney Steve Cooley, in the general election.
Harris is widely considered to be a likely future candidate
for higher office; if the mortgage settlement proceeds as
planned, it could ultimately help more than just the troubled
homeowners.
(Reporting By Tim Reid and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Richard Chang)