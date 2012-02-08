Feb 8 California and New York, two key
holdout states for a multi-state mortgage settlement, are
expected to join the deal, smoothing the way for an announcement
expected on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
Florida, with its large distressed housing market, was also
close to joining the settlement that resolves civil government
lawsuits over faulty foreclosures and servicing misconduct, a
separate person familiar with the deal said.
More than 40 states said they would join the estimated $25
billion settlement in advance of a Feb. 6 deadline, but several
states continued negotiations to address concerns specific to
their state.
The value of the state-federal settlement would have dropped
significantly if California and Florida decided not to join.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha, Rick Rothacker, Karen Friefeld,
with additional reporting by Kevin Gray)