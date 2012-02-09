* Calif, NY, Florida were on fence about joining
* Value of $25 bln deal would have dropped without them
* Delaware, Massachusetts also seen signing on
* Deal announcement expected on Thursday
By Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld
Feb 8 California and New York, two big
holdout states in a $25 billion mortgage settlement, are
expected to join the deal, smoothing the way for an announcement
on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Florida, with its large distressed housing market, was also
close to joining the settlement that resolves civil government
lawsuits over faulty foreclosures and servicing misconduct by
top U.S. banks, a separate person familiar with the deal said on
Wednesday.
The announcement will cap more than a year of chaotic
negotiations among state and federal officials, and the banks,
who have been accused of using robosigners and unlawful
documentation to deal with a flood of foreclosures.
The Obama administration has estimated that up to 1 million
homeowners could benefit from the deal through mortgage
writedowns and other forms of relief.
The settlement has been billed as complementing other
government programs designed to boost the housing market that
has been a drag on the economic recovery, a key issue for
President Barack Obama as he fights for re-election in November.
The settlement has been estimated at up to $25 billion in
value, but federal officials have said the actual relief to
homeowners could be closer to $40 billion because of the way the
deal is scored.
The core group of banks involved in settlement talks are
Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Ally Financial Inc.
More than 40 states said they would join the settlement in
advance of a Feb. 6 deadline, but several states continued
negotiations to address concerns specific to their state.
The value of the state and federal settlement would have
dropped significantly if California and Florida decided not to
join.
A handful of other states that had dragged their feet in
signing on, including Delaware and Massachusetts, are expected
to also participate in the settlement, but the situation is
still fluid, the first person familiar with the matter said.
Dissident states and several activist groups had criticized
earlier terms of the proposed deal as too lenient toward the
banks.
WINNING CONCESSIONS
California and New York had stayed on the sidelines over
concerns they would not be able to pursue further
mortgage-related investigations.
California, one of the hardest-hit states in the foreclosure
crisis, also wanted assurances of how much relief would go
specifically to its homeowners.
The proposed settlement distributed last month to state
officials included rough estimates on the benefits each state's
homeowners might receive, but did not include guaranteed
numbers.
California received a guarantee its struggling homeowners
would receive around $8 billion in relief, two people familiar
with the negotiations said. The state itself would receive
around $430 million for foreclosure prevention and other housing
efforts.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, for his part,
will be allowed to continue with a lawsuit he filed last week
against three of the banks involved in the talks, according to
one person familiar with the deal.
It accused Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan of
fraud in their use of the electronic mortgage registry MERS.
The New York suit initially was seen as a stumbling block,
because it accused the banks of some conduct expected to be
resolved in the settlement.
Schneiderman will also play a leading role in a
federal-state working group Obama formed last month to
investigate misconduct in the pooling and sale of risky home
loans.
MONEY BREAKDOWN
Under the settlement, the banks would provide $17 billion in
loan modifications for delinquent borrowers, but the actual
homeowner benefits from modifications would be valued at $32.3
billion, according to a source familiar with the deal.
It would also include $3 billion in refinancing for
homeowners who are current on their payments but unable to
refinance because they owe more than their homes are worth; and
around $1.5 billion in direct payments of up to $2,000 each to
borrowers who lost their homes to foreclosure,
Participating states will also receive a total of roughly
$2.5 billion for housing programs.
Representatives for Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo,
Citigroup and Ally declined to comment.
Representatives for the attorneys general in New York,
Massachusetts and California declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said
late Wednesday that Bondi is actively involved in the settlement
discussions.
"While Attorney General Bondi has not yet joined the
settlement, she is hopeful that a resolution will be reached
soon," spokeswoman Jennifer Meale said.
The state will receive around $350 million, and its attorney
general is working to receive a guarantee similar to the one
California received, the two people familiar with the matter
said.
A spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who is
the son of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, said the attorney
general is still considering the proposed settlement terms.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha in Washington, D.C., Karen
Freifeld in New York, and Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.;
Additional reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)