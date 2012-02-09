Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. government said on Thursday that the biggest U.S. banks will provide $25 billion in relief to distressed homeowners and states, as officials hold lenders responsible for taking illegal shortcuts during foreclosures and other mortgage paperwork.
The banks involved in the deal are Bank of America Corp , Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Ally Financial Inc. (Reporting By Jim Vicini and Aruna Viswanatha, writing by Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks declined on Monday, led by financials, as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent equities rally.