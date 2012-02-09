WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. government said on Thursday that the biggest U.S. banks will provide $25 billion in relief to distressed homeowners and states, as officials hold lenders responsible for taking illegal shortcuts during foreclosures and other mortgage paperwork.

The banks involved in the deal are Bank of America Corp , Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Ally Financial Inc. (Reporting By Jim Vicini and Aruna Viswanatha, writing by Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)