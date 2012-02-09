Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama said a new $25 billion housing settlement will "turn the page" on a period of abusive foreclosure practices but vowed to make sure that big U.S. banks live up to their end of the bargain.
"We have reached a landmark settlement with the nation's largest banks that will speed relief to the hardest hit homeowners," Obama told reporters after the deal was announced.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.