WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama said a new $25 billion housing settlement will "turn the page" on a period of abusive foreclosure practices but vowed to make sure that big U.S. banks live up to their end of the bargain.

"We have reached a landmark settlement with the nation's largest banks that will speed relief to the hardest hit homeowners," Obama told reporters after the deal was announced.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)