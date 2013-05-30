* Spike in Treasury yields halts Asian issuance
* Losses curb appetite of bond buyers
* Analysts say mortgage hedging could accelerate move
By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva
May 30 (IFR) - Asian bond investors and bankers have
recently taken a keen interest in the US secondary market for
mortgages.
The shift in focus has to do with the recent spike in US
Treasury yields, which has brought Asian dollar bond issuance to
a standstill, despite a record US$86.7bn having been printed so
far this year.
The return on 10-year US Treasuries rose 44bp in May,
increasing the cost of debt for issuers and inflicting losses on
investors as investment-grade bond cash prices, which move
inversely to yields, dropped in Asia.
"Until Treasury markets stabilize, we would expect supply to
stay limited," said Krishna Hegde, head of Asia credit research
at Barclays.
The fear now is that yields could keep rising and further
undermine the Asian dollar bond market's growth. Besides the
shift in economic and inflation expectations that has fuelled
the recent move in Treasury prices, rates strategists are saying
that US mortgage investors hedging their positions could push
benchmark bond prices even lower.
The issue stems from a technicality in the US mortgage
market that could have wide-ranging effects for all corporate
bonds denominated in dollars - including those in Asia.
Mortgage rates in the US are benchmarked against 10-year US
Treasury paper - so mortgage rates rise in tandem with Treasury
yields. Indeed, the average interest on the 30-year fixed-rate
mortgage in the US has risen to 3.9%, as of May 30, from 3.59%
on May 1.
As the fixed mortgage rate on offer becomes higher than the
one that debtors hold, there is little incentive for Americans
to refinance. For investors who buy mortgages in the secondary
market, this translates into a longer holding period.
Here lies the risk to the bond markets. Mortgage investors
tend to hedge the higher duration in their portfolios by
shorting the underlying benchmark, in this case the 10-year US
Treasury, something known in the investment world as delta or
convexity hedging.
Given the size of the secondary mortgage market - there are
more than US$ 13.1trn in mortgages outstanding, according to the
US Federal Reserve - if only a fraction of players decide to
hedge their portfolios it could easily cause Treasury yields to
climb much higher.
Older market hands remember the summer of 2003 as the
classic example of the effect mortgage convexity hedging can
have on Treasury rates. Between June 16 and September 9 that
year, yields on 10-year US Treasuries rose 150bp, partly because
of mortgage holders protecting themselves against rising rates.
TRIGGER POINT
It is unclear at what point the mortgage investors would
start hedging their holdings this time around. However, some
strategists believe a yield of 2.25% on the 10-year Treasury
could trigger the move. "This discussion is happening a lot,
nobody is too sure where the hedge level is, but we know there
is a possibility (Treasury yields) could spiral higher," said a
head of credit strategy in Hong Kong.
If that were to happen, it could cause a rout in the Asian
bond market. The recent rise has already hurt many investors.
Holders of Temasek's 2042 bonds, for instance, would have shown
a loss of 7% in May as the bond's price dropped to 86.25 as it
kept up with Treasury prices.
"The Treasury sell-off is obviously affecting prices in high
grade and we have seen a reduced appetite for duration," Hegde
said.
In other words, investment-grade bonds are a tougher sell
these days. It is no surprise that Thai oil giant PTTEP's
subordinated perpetual bond, marketed in the third week of May,
is still yet to print.
One banker said that there was about US$10bn of
investment-grade bonds to be issued before the end of June. "Now
everything has been taken back to the drawing board," he said,
suggesting that issuers and bankers have to review their yield
expectations.
And funds have started raising cash as they become afraid of
potential redemptions from investors seeing losses on the bonds
in their portfolios. Even high-yield, which is less affected by
Treasury yields, is beginning to suffer.
"In high yield, the risk-off sentiment has dragged down
prices; in global markets, even the high-yield CDX index in the
US, which is purely a spread product with limited rate
sensitivity, is down more than two percentage points from its
highs last week," Hegde said.
All this has created an unusual hope among bankers and
investors. "We are in that situation that bad news would be good
news," said one syndicate banker. "If GDP and employment numbers
in the US come weaker than expected, that would reverse the
yield rise in Treasuries," he said. "Then, who knows, we might
even get to US$100bn (in Asia) before the end of this half."
(Reporting By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva; editing by
Nachum Kaplan)