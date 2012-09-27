WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The percentage of seriously
delinquent mortgages in the United States hit a three-year low
in the second quarter, while the overall quality of mortgages
remained little changed, a U.S. regulator said on Thursday.
According to a report released by the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, 88.7 percent of mortgages were
current on payments at the end of the second quarter, a slight
decline from the prior quarter's rate of 88.9, and a small
increase from 88.1 percent a year earlier.
However, the percentage of seriously delinquent mortgages --
those that are at least 60 days past due or held by bankrupt
borrowers - fell to 4.4 percent, the lowest level in three
years. That represents a decline of 9.2 percent from a year ago.
The OCC attributes the year-over-year change to improving
economic conditions, servicing transfers and the ongoing effects
of both home retention loan modification programs as well as
home forfeiture actions.
The percentage of mortgages in the second quarter that were
30 to 59 days past due stood at 2.8 percent, up 12.1 percent
from the prior quarter but down 7.5 percent from a year ago.
The report covers 30.5 million first-lien mortgages worth
$5.2 trillion in outstanding balances. That is about 60 percent
of all first-lien mortgages in the United States.